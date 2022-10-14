Cook Forest Conservancy to Host Fireside Chat Walk and Talk This Saturday

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Join the Foundation for Sustainable Forests for a talk and walk on Saturday, October 15.

The event begins at 11:00 a.m.

Learn about forest age and species diversity, resilience, and the worst-first approach to timber harvesting.

Forest management specialists will give a brief presentation, and then a short (optional) walk along beautiful Tom’s Run to highlight the timber stand management practices FSF has been implementing with good success.

This event is free; rsvp via facebook is appreciated.

A fire will be going with coffee, tea, and light snacks available. Please bring a water bottle, and feel free to bring something to warm in the CCC fireplace.

The event will be outside, under a CCC shelter, so please dress for the weather. The walk portion is optional, and will require clambering over two downed three-foot windfall tree trunks, but is otherwise easy.

Shelter #2 is off Forest Road – GPS = 41.3474127,-79.2202403, or google code 8QWH+XW Cooksburg, Pennsylvania.

The Foundation for Sustainable Forests (FSF) is a land trust with a working forest focus.

FSF aims to protect forested ecosystems and support rural communities through working forests, raise awareness of the importance of conserving intact forested ecosystems, and highlight sustainable forestry practices for the benefit of the land.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.