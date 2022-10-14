Family Affair: Bailee Verdill Breaks C-L Single Season Scoring Record Previously Held By His Brother

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It only took senior Bailee Verdill about 7 minutes to score the two goals he needed to break Clarion-Limestone’s single season scoring record during the Lions’ 15-0 senior night victory over the Keystone Panthers on Thursday at Clarion Area High School.

(PHOTO ABOVE: Seniors Reece Geiger (24), Bailee Verdill (10), Tyler Bingham (27), and Joe Nasar (9))

Verdill’s three goals brought his season total to 38–two more than the previous record of 36 set by his brother Beau in 2019.

After securing his record breaker, Verdill spent a large portion of the remainder of the match ensuring that several of his “defensive” teammates had an opportunity to score as well. Senior defender Joe Nasar was able to score in the first half along with fellow defensemen Brady Pierce, Isaac Lerch and Quinn O’neill. Dany Schweitzer, Thomas Ukert and Verdill also scored before the half.

The Lions made a goalie switch after the half so that Tyler Bingham had an opportunity to score on his senior night–a feat that he accomplished shortly after the second half began. Fellow senior Reece Geiger added a goal for the Lions along with Dany Schweitzer and Tyler Bingham getting their second of the evening. Blaise Cunningham had the final goal of the night for the Lions.

The Lions host Karns City at the Clarion Limestone field on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Next week, they will finish their regular season with two matches–one on Monday at 7:00 p.m. at Redbank Valley and one on Wednesday as they host DCC at 6:00 p.m..

