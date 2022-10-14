Featured Local Job: Deer Creek Winery Hiring

Deer Creek Winery is currently hiring at their Shippenville location!

They are looking for motivated, self-starting employees. Join the amazing team at Deer Creek Winery!!!

Full-Time Sales- Shift Lead

Full-Time and Part-Time Kitchen

***Weekend availability is a requirement for the above positions.

If interested in either of these positions, please email [email protected] or call 814-354-7392.

