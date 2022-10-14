Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Brookville Equipment
Friday, October 14, 2022 @ 07:10 AM
Brookville Equipment Corporation is currently hiring for multiple positions.
Positions Include:
- Accountant
- Welder
- Mechanical Engineer
- Electrical Assembler
- Paint/Body Mechanic
Brookville Equipment offers competitive wages and a great benefits package.
For information on these positions and others available at Brookville Equipment use the link below.
https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Brookville-Equipment-Corporation?from=mobviewjob&tk=1gf3vrlg9irl3800&fromjk=054d375cbcd75e78&attributionid=mobvjcmp
