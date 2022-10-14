James Ronald Marshall, age 77 of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Healthcare in Marienville.

Born August 2, 1945, in Oil City, he was a son the late Richard Marshall and Elizabeth Conley Marshall.

He was a graduate of Clarion Area High School and Clarion University.

Ron was a plant manager for various housing manufacturers in the area.

He enjoyed sports and coaching in the past and spending time with his grandchildren.

Ron is survived by four sons: Jeff (Jane) Marshall of Havertown, John (Autumn) Marshall of Shippenville, Joe (Stephenie) Marshall of Clarion and Jay (Jacqueline) Marshall of Springfield.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Ellie Marshall, Colin Marshall, Ethan Marshall, Gavin Marshall, Teagann Marshall, Grayson Marshall and Madelynn Marshall.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Marshall.

A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc, 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox. Reverend Wade Barto will officiate.

Interment will follow in the Clarion Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Ron’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

