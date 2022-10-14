Josephine L. McCoy, 96, of Redstone Highlands in Irwin, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Redstone Highlands.

Born in Altoona of September 17, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Vinton and Charlotte Jessop Lynn.

She was a graduate of Altoona High School and then went on to graduate from Lock Haven University in 1948 where she earned her Bachelors of Science in Secondary Education.

Josephine taught four years in Altoona then taught Social Studies in the Valley Grove Schools for 26 years, retiring in 1981.

While living in Franklin, she was a very active member of St. John’s Episcopal Church and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

On August 25, 1951 she married Eugene V. “Vic” McCoy and he preceded her in death on December 22, 2019.

Surviving is a daughter, Marcy Irwin and her husband Jack of Export, PA; a granddaughter, Amy Irwin Damaska and husband, Kristian of New Stanton, a great grandson, Chase Damaska and her brother Charles Lynn and his wife Joan of Hollidaysburg.

She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St. Franklin.

She will be laid to rest in Blair Memorial Park near Altoona.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St. Franklin, PA 16323 or Franklin Public Library 421 12th Street Franklin, PA 16323.

