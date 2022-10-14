Kenneth Wayne Orsino, 74, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, October 12, 2022 at his home in Fern, PA.

Born August 7, 1948, in Franklin to the late Domenick and Margaret Orsino.

He graduated with the Rocky Grove’s High School class of 1967.

Shortly after graduation Ken entered the U.S. Navy and served four years from 196 –1971.

Two of those years he served aboard the U.S.S. Francis “Fox” Marion and worked in the galley.

Ken married Mary Anna Shick on December 16, 1967 who survives.

Shortly after his service in the Navy, Ken worked at the Chandler Dining Hall for 20 years, mostly in the bakery and then management.

He then worked at Vision Quest and AC Valley High School as food service manager.

He was the commander of the American Legion, Post #066 in Clarion, and the head of their Honor Guard.

He was also a member of the American Legion Riders, Post #066, Clarion, PA; a member of the Clarion County Shrine Club; Edenburg Lodge #550 in Knox; a muzzleloader club and a woodcarving group that gathered every Wednesday to perfect their skills.

Ken is survived by his wife Mary and son Michael of Fern; his sisters in law Louella Reynolds of Clarion and Marge Shick of Knox; brothers in law Ed Shick and wife Carol of North Lima, OH; aunts Charlotte Evans of Franklin and Phyllis Hiles of Rocky Grove and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and his kitty Tazzie.

As per Ken’s request, there will be no viewing.

A memorial service to remember Ken will be held at 1 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn, Ave, Knox.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Clarion County Shrine Club or the American Legion Post #066, Clarion, PA.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

