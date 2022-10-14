Leona Noreen Cathcart, age 98 of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday evening, October 11, 2022.

Born June 16, 1924, in Porter Township, Clarion County, she was a daughter of the late Charles C. Brinker and Bessie Kirkpatrick Brinker.

She graduated as class valedictorian from Porter Township School with plans for college but when her mother passed away in 1942, Noreen gave up her college dream to help raise her younger siblings, Donald, Ronald, Kenneth and Helen.

She married John H. Cathcart on January 16, 1947, and after 71 years of marriage he preceded her in death on November 2, 2018.

Noreen retired in 1987 after 13 years in the Redbank Valley School District cafeterias.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of New Bethlehem, where she was very active. She was also a member of the New Bethlehem Civic Club and Red Hats and volunteered at the Valley Thrift Shop in New Bethlehem for 25 years.

Noreen is survived by her three children: Diana Brinkley of Pittsburgh, Michael (Susan) Cathcart of Mt. Wolf, and Jeff (Sue) Cathcart of Peachtree City, Georgia, and seven grandchildren: Douglas (Michelle) Brinkley, Derek (Katie) Brinkley, Brett Cathcart, Ashley Cathcart, Olivia Cathcart, Lauren (Pat) Norton and Erin (Matt) Ward.

She is also survived by five great grandchildren, soon to be seven: Mia, Brady, Ella, Kylie and Josie, and a sister, Helen Simpson of North Carolina.

In addition to her parents and husband, Noreen was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Ronald and Kenneth Brinker, and a son-in-law, Ed Brinkley.

Family and friends will be received from Noon to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, October 17, 2022, in the First United Methodist Church, 234 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, with Pastor Bud Davis officiating.

Interment will follow in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery in Porter Township.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of L. Noreen Cathcart to the First United Methodist Church, 234 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Online condolences may be sent to Noreen’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

