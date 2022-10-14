 

Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Collision in Scrubgrass Township

Friday, October 14, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police CarSCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred at 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, on Interstate 80, near mile marker 42.9, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2013 International Truck & Engine Workstar Commonwealth vehicle operated by 47-year-old Stephen P. Collins, of Boyers, Pa., was traveling along the northern berm of the right lane of I-80 when it was sideswiped by a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia driven 64-year-old Arlyn L. Lilley, of New Columbia, Pa.

Both vehicles continued traveling approximately a mile and stopped off the roadway near Exit 42.

Both individuals were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Their vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.

According to police, Lilley was issued a traffic citation.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Thursday, October 13, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

