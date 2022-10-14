 

Police Warn Public of ‘Experienced Thieves’ in Catalytic Converter Theft

Friday, October 14, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-carWHITE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public to be on the alert for “experienced thieves” in catalytic converter thefts in the area.

According to Indiana-based State Police, a catalytic converter valued at $1,200.00 was stolen from a 2011 Ford F-450 at the ICCAP building located on South 6th Street, in White Township, Indiana County, around 10:27 a.m. on October 13.

Police say the unknown actors at this time are “experienced thieves due to the location and cuts left behind on the exhaust system.”

All owners of larger vehicles are urged to be on alert, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Indiana at 724-357-1960.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

