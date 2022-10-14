Romaine M. “Helen” McMullen, 86, of Gifford, formerly of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Olean General Hospital.

Born August 11, 1936 in Oil City she was a daughter of the late Harry Loraine and Helen Elizabeth (Ochs) Mealy.

On May 3, 1958, at the St. Columbkille Church, in Stoneboro, she married James Francis McMullen, who passed away October 1, 2019.

She was a 1954 graduate of East Forest High School, and later from Welsh Business College .

Romaine began working for the Pennzoil Company in Oil City.

She took a break from work to raise her children, and returned back to the workforce in 1972 for the Oil City School District at Smedley Street Elementary School, retiring after 15 years. Romaine then moved to Charleston, SC in 1987 where she cared for two grandchildren and, additionally, worked for Belk Department Store and J.C. Penny Department Store.

She was an active parish member at St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church, serving as a Eucharistic minister and in the choir as well as in the PTA and sports boosters when her children were in school and enjoyed walking, exercising, cooking, and baking.

Romaine dearly loved and cared for her family.

She took many day trips to swimming pools, parks, and playgrounds, and she immensely enjoyed her children.

Romaine was an excellent cook, often making her “famous” homemade cinnamon rolls.

Surviving are two daughters, Susan (the late Michael) Sherrod, and Ann (Bill) Robinson, all of Gifford, two sons, James Francis McMullen Jr., of Mexico and Scott (Sarah) Lee McMullen, of Bucyrus, KS, one sister, Linda (Theodore) Valeski, of Indiana, PA as well as seven grandchildren, Christopher, Lindsey, Daniel, Phillip, Connor, Sophia, and Corinna, two great grandchildren, Everleigh and Ryleigh, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one sister, Constance A. Feicht, and one grandson, Phillip James Robinson.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am on Monday, October 17, 2022, in St. Francis of Assisi Church in Bradford.

with Fr. Jim Gutting, as celebrant.

Burial with her beloved husband will be in Live Oaks Cemetery, in Charleston, SC.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Parkinson Foundation of Western PA 6507 Wilkins Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15217, or a charity of donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com.

