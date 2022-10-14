Say What?!: Indian Martial Artist Uses Nunchaku to Smash Coconuts on Volunteers’ Heads

INDIA – A martial artist from India broke a Guinness World Record by using nunchaku to smash 42 coconuts in one minute — while the fruits were on volunteers’ heads.

A video posted to YouTube by Guinness World Records shows martial artist KV Saidalavi standing in the center of a circle formed by six volunteers with coconuts balanced on their heads.

Read the full story here.

