District 9 High School Football Schedule: Week 8

This week’s PIAA District 9 High School Football Schedule brought to you by Nick’s Auto Body.

Friday, October 14

Central Clarion at DuBois, 7:00 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Port Allegany, 7:00 p.m.



Kane at Keystone, 7:00 p.m.Smethport at Union/A-C Valley, 7:00 p.m.Brookville at Karns City, 7:00 p.m.Moniteau at Punxsutawney, 7:00 p.m.Brockway at Ridgway, 7:00 p.m.St. Marys at Bradford, 7:00 p.m.Cameron County at Elk County Catholic, 7:00 p.m.Bellefonte at Clearfield, 7:00 p.m.Conemaugh Valley at Curwensville, 7:00 p.m.Bucktail at Otto-Eldred, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 15

Coudersport at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.

