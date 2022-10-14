Kerle Tire Game of the Week Continues as Undefeated Central Clarion Visits DuBois
DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues tonight with a Friday night matchup between Central Clarion and DuBois, and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from E.J. Mansell Stadium in DuBois.
The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Dave Katis on the call.
ABOUT THE GAME
Central Clarion (7-0) showed just how explosive it can be in the second half last week against Moniteau.
After struggling a bit in the first two quarters and taking a 13-0 lead into the locker room, the Wildcats scored four touchdowns in a little less than three minutes to take a 39-0 lead.
It’s the kind of firepower DuBois will have to contend with on Friday night when the Beavers host Central Clarion.
DuBois (4-3) has had an up-and-down campaign. The Beavers have posted impressive wins over Karns City and Brockway, but were outscored 64-7 by Clearfield and Punxsutawney.
Quarterback Cam-Ron Hays has completed 61 of 106 passes for 567 yards and six TDs. He’s also rushed for 266 yards.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats, who are averaging 40 points per game, have a slew of dynamic playmakers.
It starts with sophomore quarterback Jase Ferguson, who has thrown for 1,581 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. He’s also added 280 yards and three scores on the ground.
He has a stable of speedy receivers, led by Ashton Rex.
The senior has 34 receptions for 886 yards and seven TDs.
Junior Dawson Smail, playing football again after taking last season off to focus on baseball, has 16 catches for 309 yards and three scores. He’s another deep threat.
The running game has started to bite off some chunk plays recently after a slow start to the season.
Connor Kopnitsky has emerged as the top back with 375 yards on the ground and four TDs.
Read the full game preview here.
HOW TO WATCH
The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com.
