State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Damage to Gas Line Meter

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Damage to Gas Line Meter in Mahoning Township

The PSP Kittanning station is investigating a report of damage to a gas line meter in Mahoning Township.

According to police, an unknown actor(s) caused damage to a gas line meter around 8:58 a.m. on August 12, near Madison Road, in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Police say the damage to the meter, belonging to Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, is valued at $314.00.

Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on Route 66

According to Kittanning-based State Police, this crash occurred at 6:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, on Dime Road (State Route 66), in Bethel Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 2011 Nissan Rogue was traveling north on State Route 66, near Darbaker Road, when it struck a deer that ran out onto the roadway.

The vehicle sustained minor damage.

Both the operator and a passenger were not injured and were using seat belts.

Their names were not released.

PSP Kittanning released the above reports on Friday, October 14, 2022.

