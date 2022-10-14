Treasurer Garrity to Speak at Clarion County Republican Committee Fall Banquet on October 27

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Republican Committee will be holding their annual Fall Banquet on Thursday, October 27, at the Limestone Fire Hall.

(Pictured above: State Treasurer Stacy Garrity visits a local manufacturing plant earlier this year. Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

Social hour is at 5:00 p.m., and dinner is slated for 6:00 p.m.

Speakers will include Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who will speak on behalf of Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz, Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, Senator Scott Hutchinson, and State Representative Donna Oberlander.

Tickets are $25.00 per person.

Reservations can be made at the headquarters at 503 Main Street in Clarion on Thursday or Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Reservations can also be made by emailing Cindy Curran at [email protected] or Rick Rathfon at [email protected]

Reservations must be in by Friday, October 21.

