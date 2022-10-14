 

Tractor-Trailer Collides with PennDOT Vehicle in Active Work Zone on I-80

Friday, October 14, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeCLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer collided with a PennDOT construction vehicle on Interstate 80. 

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on Interstate 80, in Clinton Township, Venango County, in an active work zone.

Police say a 2022 Freightliner Cascasia driven by 68-year-old Curtis D. Wallace, of Okeechobee, Florida, failed to maintain its lane of travel.

The truck then veered right across the right lane of travel onto the right shoulder, striking the attenuator trailer that was attached to a 2015 International Harvester driven by 26-year-old Hunter L. Cook, of Franklin.

No injuries were reported. Both individuals were using seat belts.

According to police, Wallace was issued a traffic citation.


