7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 60. South wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tonight – Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind.
Sunday – Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday – Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night – Rain showers likely before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
