Charles William Shaffer Jr.

Saturday, October 15, 2022 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-qCoyIG3fEeQ4QoGNCharles William Shaffer Jr., 72, of Emlenton, PA, passed away early Thursday morning, October 13, 2022, at his residence.

Born in Grove City on November 27, 1949, he was the son of the late Charles William Sr. and Aletha Critchlow Shaffer.

Charles graduated from ACV and later married Betty Douglass Shaffer. He worked for Sportspal Canoes in Emlenton manufacturing canoes for over 10 years and also worked as a janitor at ACV School District for 17 years.

Charles was a member of the Six Points Church of God of Prophecy. He was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his spare time, he loved canoeing with his brothers.

Surviving is his wife of 52 years; Betty Shaffer of Emlenton, his daughter; Sally (Travis) Cratty of Parker, his two sons; Mark and Charles “Chuck” Shaffer of Emlenton, as well as two sisters; Billie Mae and Gladys, and three brothers; Frank, Bob, and Wade. Charles is also survived by two grandchildren, Leroy and Austin Cratty of Parker, a great-grandchild, Leroy Cratty Jr. of Parker, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by one sister, Francis Douglass.

A visitation will be held on Monday, October 17th, at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in in Eau Claire (201 S. Washington St.) from 2:00-6:00 PM, with a funeral service to follow at 6:00 PM.


