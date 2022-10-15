Clarion County Photo of the Day

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
“Clarion Christian School would like to thank all the businesses, government officials, individuals and foundations that support the states EITC program providing scholarships for students. We would particularly like to thank Ericka from Waste Management, Senator Scott Hutchinson, Representative Donna Oberlander, and Natalie & Kelly from the Bridge Foundation.” Courtesy of Clarion Christian School.