Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Goat Cheese & Arugula Sandwiches

To create a more “grown-up” grilled cheese sandwich, throw together this tangy goat cheese and peppery arugula!

Ingredients

1/2 cup sun-dried tomato pesto

8 slices sourdough bread



1-1/2 cups roasted sweet red peppers, drained and patted dry8 slices part-skim mozzarella cheese1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese1 cup fresh arugula1/4 cup butter, softened

Directions

-Spread pesto over four slices of bread. Layer with peppers, mozzarella cheese, goat cheese, and arugula; top with remaining bread. Spread the outsides of sandwiches with butter.

-In a large skillet, toast sandwiches over medium heat for 3-4 minutes on each side or until golden brown and cheese is melted.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.