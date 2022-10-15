Department of Corrections to Implement Body-Worn Cameras for Select K-9 Parole Agents, K-9 Sergeants, Criminal Investigators

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Department of Corrections (DOC) Acting Secretary George Little announced on Friday the department has been awarded a federal grant to help fund a body-worn camera program within the department.

The $90,000.00 grant comes from the United States Department of Justice – Bureau of Justice Assistance. The funding was initially awarded to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and then sub-granted to the DOC. The federal grant, coupled with $90,000.00 in matching funds from the department’s budget, will allow for the purchase of 45 cameras and associated accessories, video storage, and training.

Body-worn cameras will be used by criminal investigators, K-9 parole agents, and K-9 sergeants assigned to the Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence who work outside of the DOC’s secure facilities to prevent the introduction of drugs and other contraband into the system.

“Adding body cameras to the enforcement arm of the DOC is one way to build trust and legitimacy among the public we serve,” said Acting Secretary Little. “The technology also provides another tool to assist in the documentation of evidence, interactions, and conditions as investigators work to keep dangerous drugs out of our facilities.”

The purchase of body-worn cameras and associated technology is pending, with implementation planned for the first quarter of 2023.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, visit cor.pa.gov.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.