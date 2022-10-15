Sell Runs for 165 Yards as Keystone Rolls; Union/A-C Valley Gets Much-Needed Win Over Smethport
KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Aidan Sell has only been a running back for two weeks.
He may stay there a lot longer.
(Pictured above: Aidan Sell)
Sell, who moved from wide receiver to tight end before the season and then made another shift to the backfield because of a rash of injuries on the Keystone football team, rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers rolled to a 45-13 win over Kane on Friday night.
“It was a great win tonight,” said Keystone coach Todd Smith. “Our kids played super hard and we were able to build a nice lead at the half. We ran the ball effectively and were able to get multiple players some carries.”
Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.
Sell had a big game last week, too, rushing for 93 yards and two touchdowns in a one-point loss to Brockway.
He was at it again on Friday at home against Kane.
It was a good day all around for the Panthers, who also got 102 yards and two TDs on just five carries from Kyle Nellis in his return from injury.
Tyler Alright had 47 yards rushing on five carries and also caught three passes for 52 yards and a score.
Sophomore Drew Keth threw for 52 yards and a touchdown. He also intercepted a pass and returned it for a score on defense.
Keystone had 415 yards of offense.
Even Josh Beal got in on the act with a 35-yard field goal.
The Panthers (5-3) will host Port Allegany (7-1) next week.
UNION/A-C VALLEY 42, SMETHPORT 7
Brody Dittman ran for two touchdowns and also threw for one as Union/A-C Valley cruised to a win over the Hubbers.
Dittman rushed for 47 yards. He scored on runs of 21 and 1.
He connected with Zach Cooper on a 37-yard TD pass.
Ryan Cooper also scored three touchdowns, one on an interception return for 42 yards, one on a 46-yard punt return, and another on a 60-yard pass from Owen Bish.
Dawson Camper led the ground game with 55 yards on 13 carries.
Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.