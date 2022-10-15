 

State Police Respond to Collision at Intersection of Routes 157 & 208

Saturday, October 15, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-carWASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 157 and State Route 208 in Washington Township, Clarion County on Thursday afternoon.

According to State Police in Marienville, the collision occurred around 3:14 p.m on Thursday, October 13, as a 2012 Dodge Caravan, operated by 80-year-old Charles M. Allio, of Lucinda, entered the intersection from State Route 208 traveling northbound across the intersection with State Route 157.

The Dodge Caravan struck a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup as it was traveling north on State Route 208 from State Route 157.

Allio and the operator of the pickup were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Allio was charged with a traffic violation.

The name of the operator of the pickup was not released.

Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department and Snyder’s Autobody assisted at the scene.


