Venango County Archaeologist to Highlight Studies of Franklin Forts on October 21

Saturday, October 15, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_5201 (2)BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Bill Black will highlight his studies of the Franklin Forts and their influence on early settlement and trade at the upcoming meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology on Friday, October 21.

It is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church Education Building located at the corner of White and Main Street in Brookville, Pa.

Trails, Traders, Forts Between 1700 and 1800, the confluence of French Creek and the Allegheny River was a center of focus for four different nations: Native Americans, France, Great Britain, and America.

The program looks at the historic changes between the four nations through a lens of territorial disputes, material exchange, and some of the individuals who made Venango their home.

This event is free, and the public is invited to attend.

Bill Black is an avocational archaeologist and President of the Venango Chapter 30 for Pennsylvania Archaeology.

For more information, contact Ken Burkett at 814-849-0077.


