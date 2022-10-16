The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayAreas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

TonightA slight chance of showers after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

MondayA slight chance of showers before 7am, then a slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday NightA slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

TuesdayA chance of rain and snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday NightRain showers likely before 10pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

WednesdayRain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday NightA chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

ThursdayPartly sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday NightMostly clear, with a low around 36.

SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 62.

