Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Portobello & Onion Tart

Pair with a salad for dinner or with eggs for breakfast!

Ingredients

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided



1/2 pound sliced baby portobello mushrooms1 large onion, halved and thinly sliced1/4 teaspoon salt2 large eggs1 cup (4 ounces) crumbled goat cheese or Gorgonzola cheese2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Unfold the puff pastry onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Using a sharp knife, score a 1/2″ border along the edges of the pastry. Within the border, prick the pastry with a fork. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven. If the center has puffed, flatten gently with a spatula.

-Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of oil over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; cook and stir for 4-5 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from pan. To the same pan, add the remaining oil and the onion; cook and stir for 2-3 minutes or until lightly browned. Return mushrooms to pan; stir in salt.

-In a small bowl, whisk eggs until blended; stir in cheese. Pour into crust. Top evenly with mushroom mixture. Bake 13-15 minutes or just until the cheese mixture is set. If desired, sprinkle with rosemary.

