Clarion University Women’s Swimming & Diving: Golden Eagles Wrap Fall Classic With Win
CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s swimming & diving kept things rolling on the second day of the Clarion Fall Classic on Saturday, dominating the swimming events en route to a victory over Lock Haven and Grove City.
Clarion finished with 867.5 team points, topping the Wolverines (573.5) and the Bald Eagles (84) in Tippin Natatorium.
Featuring a huge field with multiple heats in nearly every event, there was ample opportunity for numerous Golden Eagles to rack up points. The team’s freshman class in particular showed up on that front, with Joslyn Jurski leading the team in total points scored. Jurski won five different events at her first collegiate meet, including her first career event, the 1650 Free. She finished with a time of 18:31.27 to pace the field, beating Grove City’s Emma Plank by more than a minute.
Jurski won the 200 Free with a time of 2:00.96, topping her teammates Haley Miller and Jurdan Kutchak, who took second and third respectively. She was also the champion in the 100 Free, edging Grove City’s Sarah Kuchma by a half-second with a time of 56.21. Jurski took first in the 500 Free with a time of 5:28.11 and then wrapped things up with a win in the 200 IM, hitting a time of 2:20.91.
There were other freshmen who claimed victories on Saturday as well.
Madelynn McTeer won the 50 Free with a time of 25.50, coming in 0.12 faster than Grove City’s Rachael Wallace. She, along with Stella Chierico, Mandy Dial and Emma Dorsey, won the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 1:53.45. Chierico would also win the 100 Backstroke, touching the wall in 1:02.91. Dorsey, meanwhile, won the 200 Fly with a mark of 2:14.64, and also won the 200 Breaststroke with a time of 2:38.85. Maria Wold won the 200 Back in 2:14.48.
The Golden Eagles’ upperclassmen also put on a good show for the home fans. Jocelyn Buchheit brought home the win in the 100 Breaststroke, edging out Dorsey by two-hundredths of a second. Dial was the victor in the 400 IM, touching the wall in 5:02.57.
In addition to the victories, a number of Golden Eagles qualified for the PSAC Championships with their times on Saturday. They are as follows:
1650 Free – Joslyn Jurski
200 Free- Joslyn Jurski
200 Fly – Emma Dorsey
50 Free – Madelynn McTeer
100 Free – Joslyn Jurski
200 Back – Maria Wold
500 Free – Joslyn Jurski
100 Fly – Emma Dorsey
