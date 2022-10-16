All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Pal Texter
Russell (Pal) Texter served our country in the Navy.
Name: Russell J Texter (Pal)
Born: August 5, 1931
Died: July 2, 2022
Hometown: Parker, Pa.
Branch: United States Navy
Pal Texter enlisted in the Navy in May 1951. He served aboard the U.S.S. Wisconsin BB-64 for four years including two tours of duty to Korea.
He also served the community through his membership with the U.S.S. Wisconsin Association and as a lifetime member of the V.F.W.
Click here to view a full obituary.
