Vehicle Crashes into House in Eldred Township

Sunday, October 16, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police ResponseELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a house along State Route 36 in Eldred Township on Saturday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:26 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, as a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling north on State Route 36 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say the Chevrolet, operated by a 54-year-old Clarington man, drove off the right side of the roadway at the Eldred/Barnett Township line and struck a fence post with its front end. The vehicle continued and struck a utility pole causing it to be downed across the northbound lane.

The vehicle then continued an additional 475 feet and hit a residential structure where it came to a final rest. Although the residence was attended at the time of the impact, the homeowner was uninjured.

The operator and his passenger–a 14-year-old Clarington male–were not using seat belts; however, no injuries were reported.

The name of the operator of the Chevrolet Cobalt was not released.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Department/EMS, East Main Towing, and Penelec Power Company assisted at the scene.


