State Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash on Twin Church Road

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) –

State Police in Clarion released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Wednesday afternoon on Twin Church Road in Beaver Township.

According to police, the crash happened at 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, at the intersection of Twin Church Road and State Route 338, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2013 Toyota Avalon driven by 76-year-old Dale F. Stover, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, pulled out from Twin Church Road onto State Route 338 and struck a 2021 Nissan Rogue operated by 42-year-old Jennifer M. Mauk, of Brookville, which was traveling south on Route 338.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Stover was issued a traffic citation, according to police.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

