The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A slight chance of showers before 7am, then a slight chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A chance of rain and snow showers before 4am, then a chance of snow showers between 4am and 5am, then rain and snow showers likely after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 32. Southwest wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday – Rain and snow showers likely before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Rain showers likely before 10pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11pm, then gradually ending. Areas of frost after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night – Areas of frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday – Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

