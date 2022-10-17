Bailee’s Comet: Verdill Makes Meteoric Rise to Break Single-Season Goal Scoring Record at Clarion-Limestone

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Bailee Verdill figured if everything went to plan, he and the Clarion-Limestone boys soccer team had a chance to enjoy a big season.

But even Verdill, a senior forward for the Lions and student at Clarion Area High School, didn’t think they’d perform this well.

Verdill has scored 39 goals this season — three more than the previous single-season record for the Clarion-Limestone soccer team, which was set by his older brother, Beau, in the fall of 2019.

The Lions are also 12-2 heading into a key showdown with Redbank Valley tonight.

“It’s just crazy because we all do have fun,” Verdill said. “We have a really, really good group of kids who are very, very young, and they definitely support me a lot. So that helps. I knew I was gonna have a chance to get a lot of goals, but I didn’t think I was gonna get this many.”

Verdill admitted there was pressure.

Not only was he chasing a record, but he was chasing one that was set by his brother.

His biggest cheerleader on the quest?

Yes, Beau.

“He’s helped me a lot,” Bailee said. “He’s definitely motivated me this year. Beating those records, I’m just glad he set me that goal. The brother rivalry is always nice.”

Bailee said he and his brother have different styles.

Beau was bigger and more physical. Bailee is quicker, faster, and has a very accurate shot.

Bailee was a midfielder most of his career, which began all the way back when he was 4. He didn’t move to forward until last year when Beau graduated and the Lions needed someone to step up and fill that role.

There was an adjustment period for Bailee, who had to change up his style of play. He had to be more aggressive, use his blazing speed and still maintain the accuracy that had become his hallmark.

“Just growing up and watching (Beau) play that position helped,” Bailee said.

Bailee was enamored with the sport the first time his toe touched the ball.

Soccer was king in his eyes.

“I really wasn’t a kid who was into any other kind of sports,” he said.

By the time he was 12, he began to realize that he had become pretty good at soccer. That made him focus even more on the game and improving his already burgeoning skills.

Bailee is still not satisfied, despite his rampant success on the pitch.

He realizes if he wants to achieve his goal of playing college soccer, he has to get stronger in 1v1 situations.

“My speed and finishing are my strengths — I’ve just always been able to find a way to get the ball in the back of the net,” he said. “But I just really need to be better at taking the defense on, getting better moves up my sleeves.”

Bailee’s focus is also on helping the team continue to make history.

On Saturday, Clarion-Limestone beat perennial power Karns City, 3-1. It was the first time in program history that the Lions were able to beat the Gremlins, who have been the model of success for two decades.

“It meant a lot to us,” Bailee said. “It meant a lot to the coaches. It probably gave us the most confidence we’ve ever had. We looked the best we ever have in the second half of that game. It shows us we can take on and beat anyone.”

Bailee has a clear plan for his future.

He wants to play at Slippery Rock University and study personal training with a minor in coaching.

Bailee hopes to one day roam the sideline, taking the reins of his own soccer program.

“Oh, yeah, definitely,” he said. “That’s been a goal of mine forever.”

On of his biggest role models is Clarion-Limestone coach Don Montgomery.

“He’s a really good mentor,” Bailee said. “He’s just so good with us, letting kids be kids. He also lets you know that you have a say on the team, too. That helps out a lot. I can’t think of a better coach to be like than him.”

