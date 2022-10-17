Clarion County Photo of the Day

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness and Physical Therapy Months, the staff of Clarion Rehab Services donated $1,000 to the Cancer Center. Funds were raised by staff who pay to wear jeans on Fridays and then matched by Seth, the owner of Clarion Rehab. In the center of the photo is Tracy Myers, accepting the donation on behalf of the Cancer Center. Submitted by Karen Hazlett.