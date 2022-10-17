Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Eggplant Parmesan Stacks

Grilled eggplant slices topped with tomato, mozzarella, and Parmesan are sure to satisfy everyone!

Ingredients

1 large eggplant (about 2 pounds)

1/2 teaspoon salt



1 tablespoon olive oil1/2 teaspoon pepper1 log (1 pound) fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into sixteen slices1 large tomato, cut into eight slices1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheeseChopped fresh basil or parsley

Directions

-Trim the ends of the eggplant; cut the eggplant crosswise into eight slices. Sprinkle with salt; let stand for 5 minutes.

-Blot eggplant dry with paper towels; brush both sides with oil and sprinkle with pepper. Grill, covered, over medium heat for 4-6 minutes on each side or until tender. Remove from grill.

-Top eggplant with mozzarella cheese, tomato, and Parmesan cheese. Grill, covered, for 1-2 minutes longer or until cheese begins to melt. Top with basil.

