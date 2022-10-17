Clarion U. Grads Kurt Angle and Brian Cook on Steelers Sideline Sunday

 

Monday, October 17, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

cook-anglePITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two Clarion University graduates were on the sideline Sunday to cheer on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

(Photo Courtesy of Brian Cook/Golden Sky Media.)

Kurt Angle (left), a 1993 Clarion University graduate, earned an Olympic wrestling medal and many other titles in the WWE. He’s a member of various halls of fame, including Clarion University.

Brian Cook, who graduated from the university in 2003, is an Emmy-Nominated international journalist and an NFL photographer/reporter. He’s the owner of Golden Sky Media based in the Pittsburgh area.

The Steelers won the game, 20-18.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

