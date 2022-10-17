Clarion U. Grads Kurt Angle and Brian Cook on Steelers Sideline Sunday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two Clarion University graduates were on the sideline Sunday to cheer on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

(Photo Courtesy of Brian Cook/Golden Sky Media.)

Kurt Angle (left), a 1993 Clarion University graduate, earned an Olympic wrestling medal and many other titles in the WWE. He’s a member of various halls of fame, including Clarion University.

Brian Cook, who graduated from the university in 2003, is an Emmy-Nominated international journalist and an NFL photographer/reporter. He’s the owner of Golden Sky Media based in the Pittsburgh area.

The Steelers won the game, 20-18.

