Commissioners Support Video Surveillance on Clarion Main Street

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners are supporting a grant application to provide video surveillance on Main Street.

(PHOTO: Police investigate after a pedestrian is struck by a vehicle in downtown Clarion earlier this year.)

Commissioners Ed Heasley, Ted Tharan, and Wayne Brosius (pictured above) last week pledged their support for the Local Law Enforcement Grant Program application #38993 being submitted by the Clarion Borough Police Department to the PA Commission on Crime & Delinquency.

“As you are aware, when prosecuting a case, having video surveillance is extremely helpful,” wrote the commissioners in their letter of support.

“The grant money that the Clarion Borough Police are seeking would be quite beneficial to solving crimes committed on Main Street. Having surveillance cameras and a PA system on Main Street in Clarion Borough would enable police to obtain suspect descriptions, view crimes, and have the means to communicate with large crowds in the event of a large-scale incident. Also, the use of body-worn cameras would capture valuable video as well as audio statements made to officers when dealing with incidents.”

Commissioners applauded the Clarion Borough Police Department in their efforts to seek funding, such as the pursuance of the PCCD Local Law Enforcement Support Grant to assist with completing this video surveillance program.

“The program will provide safety and security to our community as well as assist our law enforcement.”

In other action, commissioners proclaimed October as Community Planning Month.

COMMUNITY PLANNING MONTH PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS, change is constant and affects all cities, towns, suburbs, counties, boroughs, townships, rural areas, and other places; and

WHEREAS, community planning and plans can help manage this change in a way that provides better choices for how people work and live; and

WHEREAS, the full benefits of planning require public officials and citizens who understand, support, and demand excellence in planning and plan implementation; and

WHEREAS, community planning provides an opportunity for all residents to be meaningfully involved in making choices that determine the future of their community; and

WHEREAS, community planning has a long history in Pennsylvania, dating to William Penn’s plan for Philadelphia, and

WHEREAS, over 10,000 citizens serve on municipal planning commissions in Pennsylvania, working with public and private sector professional planners, to enhance the quality of life in our communities, and

WHEREAS, the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA-PA) held its annual statewide conference in Lancaster County on October 2nd – 4th, and

WHEREAS, the month of October is designated as National Community Planning Month throughout the United States of America and its territories, and

WHEREAS, The American Planning Association and its professional institute, the American Institute of Certified Planners, endorse National Community Planning Month as an opportunity to highlight the contributions sound planning and plan implementation make to the quality of our communities and environment; and

WHEREAS, the celebration of National Community Planning Month gives us the opportunity to publicly recognize the participation and dedication of the members of planning commissions and other citizen planners who have contributed their time and expertise to the improvement of their local municipalities, counties, regions, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, We recognize the many valuable contributions made by the public and private sector professional community and regional planners of Clarion County and extend our heartfelt thanks for the continued commitment to public service by these professionals.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT the month of October 2022 is hereby designated as Community Planning Month in the County of Clarion in conjunction with the celebration of National Community Planning Month.

