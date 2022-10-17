Joel Christopher Couch, age 60, of Emlenton (Lamartine), passed away Wednesday October 12, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born February 15, 1962, in Franklin, he was a son of the late Harry Couch and Mary Ellen Hays Couch.

He was a graduate of Keystone High School.

Joel was employed by Polk Center as a plant operator.

He was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Lamartine, the Clarion County Rod and Gun Club in Knox and the American Legion.

Joel loved to hunt and cook, and gardening.

Survivors include his daughter, Lexi Marie Couch of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; step-son, Jacob Roof and Kathy, and their son, Seth, of Lima, Ohio; sister-in-law, Crystal Couch O’Neil of Franklin; nephews: Jared (Deb) Couch of Grove City, Joshua (Erin) Couch of Knox and Jacob (Nicole) Couch of Emlenton.

Joel is also survived by his former wife, Teresa Foley, of Meadville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Marcus Couch.

Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Salem Lutheran Church, 2057 Route 208, Lamartine.

A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Friday, in the church, with Reverend Doug Dyson officiating.

Interment will take place in the Salem Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

