Kathleen “Kathy” Kellogg, 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the CarePartners Solace Center.

Kathleen was born on December 19, 1948, in Clarion County, PA and resided in Buncombe County, NC for most of her life.

She graduated from AB Technical College where she received her Nursing Degree and obtained her RN license.

She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Asheville.

Kathleen lived a life of service through her career as a nurse, and she served the community through her work with Mission Hospital for more than 25 years.

Kathleen also enjoyed traveling, especially going on ocean cruises.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her mother, Irene Showers; sister, Bonnie Showers Clulow; and a nephew, Ryan Showers.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Monica Grace Kellogg; son, Alan Jay Kellogg; three grandchildren including a very special granddaughter, whom she was very close to, Whitney Justine Kellogg Jackson and husband Eric; a great granddaughter, Winona “Winnie” Kate Jackson; nephew, Roderic Showers; and numerous cousins, extended family, and friends.

A private service will be held at a later date where she will be interred next to her mother at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Shippenville, PA.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Mission Hospital and CarePartners Solace Center for all their loving care shown to Kathleen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, bwar.org or to First Baptist Church of Asheville, fbca.net.

Anders-Rice Funeral Home and Cremation Center is assisting the Kellogg family.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.