Night of the Living Dead to Play at the Moonlite Drive-In on Thursday

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Join the Jefferson County History Center (JCHC) at the Moonlite Drive-In on Thursday, October 20, for a Pittsburgh frightening movie experience from 1968.

The first modern zombie film and a touchstone in the development of the horror genre Night of the Living Dead follows seven people who are trapped in a rural farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, which is under assault by an ever-growing group of cannibalistic Zombies (ghouls who won’t stay dead).

The film’s explicit violence and gore was considered groundbreaking and unprecedented at the time, leading to widespread controversy and negative reviews upon its initial release. However, it garnered a cult following and acclaim among critics and has appeared on lists of the greatest films ever made.

A little bit of history:

In 1999, the film was deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress and selected for preservation in the National Film Registry.

In 2013, JCHC brought a screening of this film to Brookville at the Columbia Theatre, complete with screenwriter John Russo and producer Russ Streiner in person, and a “Best Zombie” contest.

Here’s your chance to see it again—if you dare—at the Moonlite! Come dressed in your best Zombie face!

The Moonlite Drive-In is located at 5268 Route 322 West, in Brookville, Jefferson County, Pa.

The box office opens at 5:00 p.m. The movie starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission by Donation helps support the Jefferson County History Center.

