Omer R. Smith, 86, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

He was born Nov. 24, 1935 in Adrian, PA, the son of Albert and Viola (Brown) Smith.

Omer lived most of his life in Armstrong County and moved to Rimersburg in 1986.

He was employed as a mechanic at various shops prior to his retirement.

Omer enjoyed playing BINGO with his wife, playing guitar, singing, and hauling junk.

Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, May Bell (Fair) Smith, whom he married on June 21, 2008; son, Joseph R. Smith and wife, Linda of Rimersburg; step-children, Allen Lamison and wife, Amber of VA, Ed Lamison and wife, Carina of Kittanning, Deb Bennett and husband, Ron of Kittanning, Jennifer Kemmer and husband, Chad of Distant; step-son-in-law, Lenny Wright of Kittanning; grandchildren, Bobbi Jo Seybert and husband, Brian, Michael Kriebel and wife, Charity, Brian Kriebel and wife, Jennifer, Matthew Kriebel and wife, Kayla, and Tim Smith and wife, Angie; step-grandchildren, Jenna and Emma; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and a step-great-great-granddaughter.

Omer was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Jean Elizabeth “Liz” (Myers) Smith, who passed away on Feb. 18, 2007; step-daughter, Ida Mae Wright; his brothers, Alfred Smith, George E. Smith, Carl Allen Smith, Samuel Smith, Arnold D. Smith, David Smith, Pat Smith and Mike Smith; and his sisters, Clara Ellen Toy and Florence A. Custer.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 758 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be from 12 PM until the time of funeral services at 1 PM on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Gallo officiating.

Interment will be at Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington, PA.

