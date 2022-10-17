Police Investigating Theft of Equipment from Local Business

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating a theft of equipment from a local business.

According to police, an unknown suspect rented the following equipment from Unique Gas & Supply, in Shippenville, on June 3, and never returned the items:

– B Cylinder Acetylene Tank, valued at $200.55, and

– Oxygen 40 Cylinder, valued at $244.88.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

