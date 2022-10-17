Powerball Ticket Worth $250K Sold in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. – A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Venango County sold a Powerball ticket worth $250,000 for the Saturday, October 15 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 32-37-40-58-62, and the red Powerball® 15 to win $250,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was five.

Spanky’s Tobacco World, 3348 State Route 257, Seneca, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 59,000 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 13,300 tickets purchased with Power Play and 5,600 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball® jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $480 million, or $242.2 million cash, for the next drawing on Monday, October 17.

