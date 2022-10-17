Say What?!: Patient Plays Saxophone While Undergoing Brain Surgery in Italy

ROME, Italy – Doctors in Italy shared details of a recent, delicate brain surgery during which patient remained awake and playing the saxophone.

Paideia International Hospital in Rome said in a news release that the 35-year-old patient, identified as G.Z., was kept awake and played his saxophone during the nine-hour surgery to remove a tumor from his brain.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.