Brookville Equipment Corporation Student Spotlight: Braeden Long and Logan Girt
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville Equipment Corporation would like to commend students Braeden Long and Logan Girt from Brookville Area High School on their tremendous leadership and perseverance.
Braeden Long, Senior (pictured left).
Braeden has been playing football for as long as he can remember. When he was informed that he had a torn cartilage in his knee at the beginning of the season, Braeden was heartbroken by the thought of missing his senior year in the sport he’d been committed to for so long. With pure grit, tenacity, and perseverance, Logan was able to recover in six weeks and help lead his team to a win last week.
Logan Girt, Senior (pictured right).
Logan has been acknowledged by other schools for his “courteousness,” “generosity,” and “professionalism” in everything he does but specifically on the golf course. Logan’s demeanor is always welcoming and friendly regardless of scores. Logan loves golfing because it’s an activity that he can do well into old age because it doesn’t strain his body but instead challenges his mind. He feels he can learn a lot from golf, specifically the fact that you’re often just competing with yourself.
