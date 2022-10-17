 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Brookville Equipment Corporation Student Spotlight: Braeden Long and Logan Girt

Monday, October 17, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Screenshot at Oct 13 12-45-44BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville Equipment Corporation would like to commend students Braeden Long and Logan Girt from Brookville Area High School on their tremendous leadership and perseverance.

Braeden Long, Senior (pictured left).

Braeden has been playing football for as long as he can remember. When he was informed that he had a torn cartilage in his knee at the beginning of the season, Braeden was heartbroken by the thought of missing his senior year in the sport he’d been committed to for so long. With pure grit, tenacity, and perseverance, Logan was able to recover in six weeks and help lead his team to a win last week.

Logan Girt, Senior (pictured right).

Logan has been acknowledged by other schools for his “courteousness,” “generosity,” and “professionalism” in everything he does but specifically on the golf course. Logan’s demeanor is always welcoming and friendly regardless of scores. Logan loves golfing because it’s an activity that he can do well into old age because it doesn’t strain his body but instead challenges his mind. He feels he can learn a lot from golf, specifically the fact that you’re often just competing with yourself.

Student Spotlights are brought to you by Brookville Equipment located at 175 Evans Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Visit Brookville Equipment’s website: https://www.brookvillecorp.com/


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.