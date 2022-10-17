 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Fall Family Fun Night at Penn State DuBois Set for October 28

Monday, October 17, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

PSU-DDUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Penn State DuBois will host its annual Fall Family Fun Night on Friday, October 28.

The event will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the PAW Center gymnasium.

Enjoy crafts, food, games, and candy!

A showing of the movie “Encanto” will follow at 7:15 p.m.

No registration is necessary.

The PAW Center is located at 1 College Place, in DuBois.

For more information, contact Rebecca Pennington at 814-375-4760 or at [email protected]

Fall Fun


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.