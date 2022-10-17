Fall Family Fun Night at Penn State DuBois Set for October 28

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Penn State DuBois will host its annual Fall Family Fun Night on Friday, October 28.

The event will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the PAW Center gymnasium.

Enjoy crafts, food, games, and candy!

A showing of the movie “Encanto” will follow at 7:15 p.m.

No registration is necessary.

The PAW Center is located at 1 College Place, in DuBois.

For more information, contact Rebecca Pennington at 814-375-4760 or at [email protected]

