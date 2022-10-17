 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Tony L. Schirmer

Monday, October 17, 2022 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-fnyCyW8aParKNCcTTony L. Schirmer, 61, of Meadville, PA, went to his Lord and Savior on Friday Oct. 14, 2022 at the Meadville Medical Center with his daughter by his side.

Born Jan. 25, 1961 in Eugene, OR., he was the son of Diane Trask Schirmer and the late Rolland Schirmer.

Tony was a graduate of Eugene High School, class of 1979.

He served in the United States Air Force for 8 years and earned his Masters degree in Quality Control.

Tony retired from Medco Health Solutions where he was vice president of Quality Control.

Tony loved fishing, camping and golfing and was a huge sports enthusiast. He was often found supporting his hometown team, the Oregon Ducks.

He also loved to hang out with his family and friends at picnics and BBQ’s.

Tony is survived by three children: Tasha (Cody) Walter, Jennifer(Greg) Lucas, Joseph (Melody) Dempsey; 11 grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

He is also survived by his mother Diane Schirmer and his brother Douglas Schirmer, both of Eugene, OR.

He was preceded in death by his father and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

There will be no visitation.

Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Veterans Hospital of your choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.