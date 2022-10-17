Tony L. Schirmer, 61, of Meadville, PA, went to his Lord and Savior on Friday Oct. 14, 2022 at the Meadville Medical Center with his daughter by his side.

Born Jan. 25, 1961 in Eugene, OR., he was the son of Diane Trask Schirmer and the late Rolland Schirmer.

Tony was a graduate of Eugene High School, class of 1979.

He served in the United States Air Force for 8 years and earned his Masters degree in Quality Control.

Tony retired from Medco Health Solutions where he was vice president of Quality Control.

Tony loved fishing, camping and golfing and was a huge sports enthusiast. He was often found supporting his hometown team, the Oregon Ducks.

He also loved to hang out with his family and friends at picnics and BBQ’s.

Tony is survived by three children: Tasha (Cody) Walter, Jennifer(Greg) Lucas, Joseph (Melody) Dempsey; 11 grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

He is also survived by his mother Diane Schirmer and his brother Douglas Schirmer, both of Eugene, OR.

He was preceded in death by his father and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

There will be no visitation.

Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Veterans Hospital of your choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

