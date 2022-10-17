 

Units Dispatched to Two-Vehicle Crash on East End Road in Shippenville

Monday, October 17, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

78A2D7BA-0834-4540-92AB-91DC73862EA1PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in Paint Township on Sunday afternoon. 

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, for a two-vehicle crash on East End Road, near Airport Road, in Shippenville, Paint Township, Clarion County.

Clarion-based State Police, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 1:23 p.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.


