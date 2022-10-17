 

Clarion County Coroner Called to Scene of Water Rescue at Ramada

Monday, October 17, 2022 @ 10:10 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

coroner-zoomedCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion following a water rescue call at the hotel on Monday night.

Clarion Hospital EMS was called around 9:56 p.m. for a water rescue at Ramada by Wyndham at 45 Holiday Inn Road, just off State Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., the Clarion County Coroner’s Office was summoned to the scene.

The incident is under investigation by Clarion-based State Police.

The scene was cleared around 1:45 a.m.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with Explore for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.


