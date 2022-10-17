Clarion County Coroner Called to Scene of Water Rescue at Ramada

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion following a water rescue call at the hotel on Monday night.

Clarion Hospital EMS was called around 9:56 p.m. for a water rescue at Ramada by Wyndham at 45 Holiday Inn Road, just off State Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., the Clarion County Coroner’s Office was summoned to the scene.

The incident is under investigation by Clarion-based State Police.

The scene was cleared around 1:45 a.m.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with Explore for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.