Police Say Missing Woman Has Contacted Family Members

WEST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to West Mead Township Police, a missing 32-year-old Castle Shannon woman contacted her relatives on Saturday.

According to a published article by the Meadville Tribune, authorities were set to search a wooded area in West Mead Township, Crawford County, on Sunday morning, but plans were called off after police learned Stalter made contact with her family on Saturday morning.

A published article by CBS News indicated that Stalter’s vehicle was found on Friday on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa.

On Saturday, Castle Shannon Police were able to obtain photos of Stalter from the day she went missing, wearing a blue Trader Joe’s t-shirt with some type of floral design (pictured below).

Stalter lives on Holdridge Drive in Castle Shannon and was employed at Trader Joe’s along State Route 19.

Stalter’s family owns property in Venango County and state police in that area were also looking for her.

